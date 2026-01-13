മഞ്ഞുവീഴ്ച; ഇസ്താംബൂളിലെ കുവൈത്ത് പൗരന്മാർക്ക് ജാഗ്രത നിർദേശം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 Jan 2026 12:36 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 Jan 2026 12:36 PM IST
മഞ്ഞുവീഴ്ച; ഇസ്താംബൂളിലെ കുവൈത്ത് പൗരന്മാർക്ക് ജാഗ്രത നിർദേശംtext_fields
News Summary - Snowfall; Kuwaiti citizens in Istanbul warned of danger
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: മഞ്ഞുവീഴ്ച പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നതിനാൽ ഇസ്താംബൂളിലും പരിസര പ്രദേശങ്ങളിലുമുള്ള കുവൈത്ത് പൗരന്മാരോട് ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കാൻ ഇസ്താംബൂളിലെ കുവൈത്ത് സ്റ്റേറ്റ് കോൺസുലേറ്റ് ജനറൽ അഭ്യർഥിച്ചു.
കാറ്റ് ശമിക്കുന്നതുവരെ നഗരങ്ങൾക്കും പ്രദേശങ്ങൾക്കും ഇടയിലുള്ള യാത്ര ഒഴിവാക്കണമെന്നും നിർദേശിച്ചു. സുരക്ഷ ഉറപ്പാക്കാൻ പ്രാദേശിക ഭരണ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളുടെ നിർദേശങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കണം. സഹായം ആവശ്യമുണ്ടെങ്കിൽ കോൺസുലേറ്റുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെടാനും അറിയിച്ചു.
