Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jan 2026 12:36 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jan 2026 12:36 PM IST

    മഞ്ഞുവീഴ്ച; ഇസ്താംബൂളിലെ കുവൈത്ത് പൗരന്മാർക്ക് ജാഗ്രത നിർദേശം

    മഞ്ഞുവീഴ്ച; ഇസ്താംബൂളിലെ കുവൈത്ത് പൗരന്മാർക്ക് ജാഗ്രത നിർദേശം
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ഴ്ച പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ ഇ​സ്താം​ബൂ​ളി​ലും പ​രി​സ​ര പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​മു​ള്ള കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രോ​ട് ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത പാ​ലി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഇ​സ്താം​ബൂ​ളി​ലെ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് കോ​ൺ​സു​ലേ​റ്റ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ അ​ഭ്യ​ർ​ഥി​ച്ചു.

    കാ​റ്റ് ശ​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തു​വ​രെ ന​ഗ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ഇ​ട​യി​ലു​ള്ള യാ​ത്ര ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു. സു​ര​ക്ഷ ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കാ​ൻ പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക ഭ​ര​ണ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണം. സ​ഹാ​യം ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മു​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ൽ കോ​ൺ​സു​ലേ​റ്റു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാ​നും അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:snowfallIstanbuldangerKuwaiti citizens
    News Summary - Snowfall; Kuwaiti citizens in Istanbul warned of danger
