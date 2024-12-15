Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    സ്നേ​ഹതീ​രം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പാ​ട്ടു​ത്സ​വം സ​മാ​പി​ച്ചു

    സ്നേ​ഹതീ​രം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സ്നേ​ഹതീ​രം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ര​ണ്ട് മാ​സ​ത്തോ​ള​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തിവ​ന്ന പാ​ട്ടു​ത്സ​വം സ​മാ​പി​ച്ചു. സ​മാ​പ​ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി ഗ്രൂ​പ് ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി മു​സ്ത​ഫ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ഡ്മി​ന്മാ​രാ​യ സൂ​സ​ൻ, സു​ജി എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ര​മ, സ​മീ​ർ, സു​നി​ൽ, മ​റ്റു അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഗ്രൂ​പ്പി​ന്റെ സീ​നി​യ​ർ അം​ഗം എ.​കെ. ഹു​സൈ​ൻ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും സൂ​സ​ൻ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

