Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightആ​ടു​ക​ളെ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 21 May 2024 4:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 May 2024 4:05 AM GMT

    ആ​ടു​ക​ളെ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച ആ​റു പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ആ​ടു​ക​ളെ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച ആ​റു പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ആ​ടു​ക​ളെ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ ആ​റു പേ​രെ ക്രി​മി​ന​ൽ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ സം​ഘം അ​റ​സ്റ്റു​ചെ​യ്തു. അ​ബ്ദാ​ലി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ആ​ടു​ക​ളെ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച് ച​ന്ത​ക​ളി​ൽ വി​ൽ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ​തി​വ്. നി​ര​ന്ത​ര​മാ​യ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​നൊ​ടു​വി​ലാ​ണ് ര​ണ്ടു ​കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ജ​ഹ്‌​റ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ വ​കു​പ്പാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:KuwaitStealing Case
    News Summary - Six people were arrested for stealing sheep
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X