21 May 2024 4:05 AM GMT
21 May 2024 4:05 AM GMT
ആടുകളെ മോഷ്ടിച്ച ആറു പേർ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Six people were arrested for stealing sheep
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ആടുകളെ മോഷ്ടിച്ച കേസിൽ ആറു പേരെ ക്രിമിനൽ അന്വേഷണ സംഘം അറസ്റ്റുചെയ്തു. അബ്ദാലിയിൽ നിന്ന് ആടുകളെ മോഷ്ടിച്ച് ചന്തകളിൽ വിൽക്കുകയായിരുന്നു സംഘത്തിന്റെ പതിവ്. നിരന്തരമായ നിരീക്ഷണത്തിനൊടുവിലാണ് രണ്ടു കേസുകളിലായി പ്രതികൾ പിടിയിലായത്. ജഹ്റ ഗവർണറേറ്റ് അന്വേഷണ വകുപ്പാണ് ഇവരെ പിടികൂടിയത്. പ്രതികൾക്കെതിരെ ആവശ്യമായ നിയമനടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിക്കുന്നതിന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട വിഭാഗത്തിന് കൈമാറി.
