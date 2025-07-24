Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    24 July 2025 10:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    24 July 2025 10:04 AM IST

    ക​ബ്ദി​ൽ വെ​യ​ർ​ഹൗ​സി​ൽ വ​ൻ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം

    ക​ബ്ദി​ൽ വെ​യ​ർ​ഹൗ​സി​ൽ വ​ൻ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം
    ക​ബ്ദി​ൽ വെ​യ​ർ​ഹൗ​സി​ലെ തീ ​അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ക​ബ്ദി​ൽ ഫാ​മി​ലെ വെ​യ​ർ​ഹൗ​സി​ൽ വ​ൻ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം. തീ പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​യ​ർ​ഹൗ​സി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു.

    തീ​യും പു​ക​യും ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന​ത് പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് ഭീ​തി പ​ര​ത്തി. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തീ ​കെ​ടു​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കാ​നും ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​താ​യും അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വി​വി​ധ ഇ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​യി ആ​റു യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് എ​ത്തി.

    TAGS:warehouseBlazeFire BreakKuwait
    X