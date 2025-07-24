Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 24 July 2025 10:04 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 July 2025 10:04 AM IST
കബ്ദിൽ വെയർഹൗസിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Six firefighting teams contain major warehouse blaze in Kabd
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കബ്ദിൽ ഫാമിലെ വെയർഹൗസിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തം. തീ പിടിത്തത്തിൽ വെയർഹൗസിലെ വിവിധ വസ്തുക്കൾക്ക് കാര്യമായ നാശനഷ്ടങ്ങൾ സംഭവിച്ചു.
തീയും പുകയും ഉയർന്നത് പ്രദേശത്ത് ഭീതി പരത്തി. ഉടൻ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയ അഗ്നിശമന സേനാംഗങ്ങൾ തീ കെടുത്താനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ആരംഭിച്ചു. സംഭവത്തിൽ ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ലെന്നും വൈകാതെ തീ പൂർണമായും നിയന്ത്രിക്കാനും കഴിഞ്ഞതായും അഗ്നിശമന സേന അറിയിച്ചു. വിവിധ ഇടങ്ങളിൽനിന്നായി ആറു യൂനിറ്റ് ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്ക് എത്തി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story