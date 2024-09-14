Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    സീ​താ​റാം യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി: അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന​വു​മാ​യി പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ യൂ​നി​റ്റ്

    sitaram yechury
    സീ​താ​റാം യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ഷ്റ​ഫ്

    വാ​ക്ക​ത്ത് സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സി.​പി.​ഐ (എം) ​അ​ഖി​ലേ​ന്ത്യ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സീ​താ​റാം യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി​യു​ടെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ കു​വൈ​ത്ത്‌ ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. മ​തേ​ത​ര ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കു വേ​ണ്ടി അ​വ​സാ​നം വ​രെ നി​ല​കൊ​ണ്ട ഒ​രു യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റു​കാ​ര​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സ​ഖാ​വ് യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി​യെ​ന്ന് യൂ​നി​റ്റ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് അ​ഷ​റ​ഫ് വാ​ക​ത്ത് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. യൂ​ത്ത് സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ ഒ​രു​മി​നി​റ്റ് മൗ​ന​മാ​ച​രി​ച്ചു. അ​സി​സ്റ്റ​ന്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​നി തൗ​ഫീ​ക്ക് ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Sitaram YechuryKuwait NewsCondolence Meeting
