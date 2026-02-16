Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 16 Feb 2026 8:45 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Feb 2026 8:45 AM IST
തൽസമയ വെടിവെപ്പ് പരിശീലനംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Simultaneous shooting training
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ആവാഹ് ദ്വീപിനും കുബ്ബാർ ദ്വീപിനും ഇടയിൽ തൽസമയ വെടിവെപ്പ് പരിശീലനം നടത്തുമെന്ന് കുവൈത്ത് ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു. ഈ മാസം 17 വരെ ബ്രാവോ സമുദ്ര മേഖലയിലാണ് അഭ്യാസം. ദിവസവും രാവിലെ ഒമ്പതു മുതൽ ഉച്ചക്ക് 12 വരെ പരിശീലനം നടക്കും.സുരക്ഷ സന്നദ്ധത വർധിപ്പിക്കുന്ന പരിശീലനത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമാണ് നടപടി. ഈ സമയങ്ങളിൽ നിർദിഷ്ട പ്രദേശം ഒഴിവാക്കണമെന്ന് പൊതുജനങ്ങൾക്ക് മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് നൽകി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story