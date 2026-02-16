Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightത​ൽ​സ​മ​യ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Feb 2026 8:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Feb 2026 8:45 AM IST

    ത​ൽ​സ​മ​യ വെ​ടി​വെ​പ്പ് പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ത​ൽ​സ​മ​യ വെ​ടി​വെ​പ്പ് പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം
    cancel


    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ആ​വാ​ഹ് ദ്വീ​പി​നും കു​ബ്ബാ​ർ ദ്വീ​പി​നും ഇ​ട​യി​ൽ ത​ൽ​സ​മ​യ വെ​ടി​വെ​പ്പ് പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം ന​ട​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഈ ​മാ​സം 17 വ​രെ ബ്രാ​വോ സ​മു​ദ്ര മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലാ​ണ് അ​ഭ്യാ​സം. ദി​വ​സ​വും രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തു മു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 12 വ​രെ പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം ന​ട​ക്കും.​സു​ര​ക്ഷ സ​ന്ന​ദ്ധ​ത വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി. ഈ ​സ​മ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ർ​ദി​ഷ്ട പ്ര​ദേ​ശം ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsKuwaitgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Simultaneous shooting training
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X