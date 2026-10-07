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Madhyamam
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    ഇന്നും നാളെയും വെടിവെപ്പ് പരിശീലനം

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    ഇന്നും നാളെയും വെടിവെപ്പ് പരിശീലനം
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: അൽ അബ്രാഖിൽ ഇന്നും നാളെയും കുവൈത്ത് സൈന്യത്തിന്റെ വെടിവെപ്പ് പരിശീലനം. രാവിലെ എട്ടു മുതൽ ഉച്ചക്ക് രണ്ടു വരെയാണ് പരിശീലനം. പരിശീലനം നടക്കുന്ന സമയത്ത് പ്രദേശത്തേക്ക് പ്രവേശിക്കരുതെന്ന് സൈന്യം മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് നൽകി.

    മരുഭൂമി സന്ദർശകരും ക്യാമ്പർമാരും ആട്ടിടയന്മാരും പ്രത്യേക ശ്രദ്ധ നൽകണം. പരിശീലനം നടക്കുന്ന സ്ഥലത്ത് ക്യാമ്പ് ചെയ്യുന്നത് ഒഴിവാക്കണമെന്നും സൈന്യം അറിയിച്ചു.

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    News Summary - Shooting training today and tomorrow
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