ഫൈലക ദ്വീപിലെ ഫയറിംഗ് റേഞ്ചിൽ വെടിവെപ്പ് പരിശീലനം തുടരും

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ഫൈലക ദ്വീപിലെ ഫയറിംഗ് റേഞ്ചിൽ വെടിവെപ്പ് പരിശീലനം തുടരുംtext_fields
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News Summary - Shooting Practice and Training to Continue: Official Update
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഫൈലക ദ്വീപിലെ ഫയറിംഗ് റേഞ്ചിൽ തത്സമയ വെടിക്കോപ്പുകൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ചുള്ള പരിശീലനം ഈ മാസം 30 വരെ തുടരും. ഈ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ പ്രദേശത്തേക്ക് എത്തുന്നത് ഒഴിവാക്കണം. കടലിൽ പോകുന്നവരും പൗരന്മാരോടും താമസക്കാരും ഈ കാര്യം ശ്രദ്ധിക്കണമെന്നും സൈന്യത്തിന്റെ 'ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ഓഫ് മോറൽ ഗൈഡൻസ് ആൻഡ് പബ്ലിക് റിലേഷൻസ്' അഭ്യർത്ഥിച്ചു.
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