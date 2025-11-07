Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
7 Nov 2025
ശനിയാഴ്ച ശൈഖ് ജാബിർ പാലം അടച്ചിടുംtext_fields
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: പൊലീസ് റേസിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ശനിയാഴ്ച ശൈഖ് ജാബിർ പാലം അടച്ചിടും. പുലർച്ച രണ്ടു മുതൽ രാവിലെ 10 വരെയാണ് പാലം അടച്ചിടുക. ജാബിർ പാലത്തില്നിന്നും സുബിയ പ്രദേശത്തേക്കുള്ള ഭാഗമാണ് താൽക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചിടുകയെന്ന് ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.
പരിപാടിയിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നവരുടെയും പൊതുജനങ്ങളുടെയും സുരക്ഷ ഉറപ്പാക്കുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായാണ് അടച്ചിടൽ. രാജ്യത്ത് ആദ്യമായാണ് പൊലീസ് റേസ് നടത്തുന്നത്.
