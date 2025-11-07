Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ശൈ​ഖ്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Nov 2025 1:12 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Nov 2025 1:12 PM IST

    ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ശൈ​ഖ് ജാ​ബി​ർ പാ​ലം അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ശൈ​ഖ് ജാ​ബി​ർ പാ​ലം അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പൊ​ലീ​സ് റേ​സി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ശൈ​ഖ് ജാ​ബി​ർ പാ​ലം അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും. പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച ര​ണ്ടു മു​ത​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ 10 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പാ​ലം അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക. ജാ​ബി​ർ പാ​ല​ത്തി​ല്‍നി​ന്നും സു​ബി​യ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ് താ​ൽക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക​യെ​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രു​ടെ​യും പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും സു​ര​ക്ഷ ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ട​ൽ. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് ആ​ദ്യ​മാ​യാ​ണ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് റേ​സ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsKuwaitgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Sheikh Jabir Bridge to be closed on Saturday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X