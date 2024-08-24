Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Aug 2024 2:33 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Aug 2024 2:33 AM GMT

    സി​ക്സ്ത് റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നം മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഏഴുപേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    accident
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സി​ക്സ്ത് റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നം മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് എ​ഴു പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​പ​ക​ടം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ എ​ഴു​പേ​രെ​യും ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. വാ​ഹ​നം റോ​ഡി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് നീ​ക്കി വൈ​കാ​തെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തും.

    TAGS:AccidentKuwait News
