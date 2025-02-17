Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightസ​അ​ദ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​യി​ൽ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Feb 2025 9:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Feb 2025 9:17 AM IST

    സ​അ​ദ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​യി​ൽ സു​ര​ക്ഷ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന: 11 പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    arrest
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത വ​കു​പ്പും ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ സു​ര​ക്ഷ വ​കു​പ്പും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി സ​അ​ദ് അ​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​യി​ൽ സു​ര​ക്ഷ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി. 1789 ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. 11 താ​മ​സ, തൊ​ഴി​ൽ നി​യ​മ ലം​ഘ​ക​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. 10 വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ണ്ടു​കെ​ട്ടി. രാ​ജ്യ​വ്യാ​പ​ക​മാ​യി സു​ര​ക്ഷ, ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Security checkKuwait NewsArrestSaad Abdullah
    News Summary - Security check in Saad Abdullah: 11 people arrested
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X