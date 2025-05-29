Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി

    ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി
    പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ശൈ​ഖ് അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹ് ദി​മ അ​ൽ യ​ഹ്യ​യു​മാ​യി

    കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​നെ​ത്തി​യ ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ കോ​ർ​പ്പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജ​ന​റ​ലും സൗ​ദി അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി ഫോ​ർ ഇ​ന്റ​ല​ക്ച്വ​ൽ പ്രോ​പ്പ​ർ​ട്ടി ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ബോ​ർ​ഡ് അം​ഗ​വു​മാ​യ ദി​മ അ​ൽ യ​ഹ്യ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ശൈ​ഖ് അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി.

    ക​മ‍്യൂ​ണി​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ​സ് കാ​ര്യ സ​ഹ​മ​ന്ത്രി ഒ​മ​ർ അ​ൽ ഒ​മ​റും മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ കൂടികാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

