Madhyamam
    Kuwaitchevron_rightക​ട​ലി​ൽ കാ​ണാ​താ​യ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Jan 2025 10:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Jan 2025 10:53 AM IST

    ക​ട​ലി​ൽ കാ​ണാ​താ​യ പൗ​ര​നാ​യി തി​ര​ച്ചി​ൽ തു​ട​രു​ന്നു

    ബോ​ട്ട് കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചാ​ണ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പൗ​ര​നെ കാ​ണാ​താ​യ​ത്
    ക​ട​ലി​ൽ കാ​ണാ​താ​യ പൗ​ര​നാ​യി തി​ര​ച്ചി​ൽ തു​ട​രു​ന്നു
    കാ​ണാ​താ​യ​യാ​ൾ​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന തി​ര​ച്ചി​ൽ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ ക​ട​ലി​ൽ കാ​ണാ​താ​യ പൗ​ര​നാ​യി തി​ര​ച്ചി​ൽ തു​ട​രു​ന്നു. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന​യും മ​റൈ​ൻ റെ​സ്‌​ക്യൂ സം​ഘ​വു​മാ​ണ് തി​ര​ച്ചി​ൽ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. റ​അ്‌​സു​ൽ അ​ർ​ദി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ബോ​ട്ട് കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചാ​ണ് കാ​ണാ​താ​യ​ത്.

    വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് വി​വ​രം ല​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​പ്പോ​ൾ മു​ത​ൽ തീ​ര​ദേ​ശ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ സേ​ന​യു​ടെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ ഫ​യ​ർ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് മ​റൈ​ൻ റെ​സ്‌​ക്യൂ സെ​ന്റ​റു​ക​ളി​ലെ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തി​ര​ച്ചി​ൽ തു​ട​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

