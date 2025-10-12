Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Oct 2025 9:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Oct 2025 9:04 AM IST

    സ്കൂ​ൾ ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് ന​ഴ്സ​സ് അ​ല​യ​ൻ​സ് ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    സ്കൂ​ൾ ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് ന​ഴ്സ​സ് അ​ല​യ​ൻ​സ് ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദി സ്കൂ​ൾ ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് ന​ഴ്സ​സ് അ​ല​യ​ൻ​സ് ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത്‌ സി​റ്റി: സ്കൂ​ൾ ന​ഴ്സു​മാ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദി സ്കൂ​ൾ ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് ന​ഴ്സ​സ് അ​ല​യ​ൻ​സ് ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ‘ഒ​രു​മെ​യി​ലൊ​രു ഓ​ണ​പ്പു​ല​രി- 2025’ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് മേ​ട്ര​ൻ അ​ഫാ​ഫ് ഫ​റാ​ജ് അ​ൽ​റാ​ജി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    സീ​മാ ബി​നു, ഷി​ജു ചാ​ക്കോ, രാ​ധി​ക ആ​ർ. പി​ള്ള, ജോ​യ്സി ജോ​സ​ഫ് സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ബേ​സി​ൽ മാ​ത്യു സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും പി.​എ​സ്.​ഷൈ​ജു ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. തി​രു​വാ​തി​ര, സെ​മി ക്ലാ​സി​ക്ക​ൽ ഡാ​ൻ​സ്, കൈ​കൊ​ട്ടു​ക​ളി, ഫ്യൂ​ഷ​ൻ ഡാ​ൻ​സ്, മ​റ്റു ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ, ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ എ​ന്നി​വ ഒ​രു​ക്കി.

