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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_right‘വേതനം സമയബന്ധിതമായി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 23 April 2026 7:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 April 2026 7:18 AM IST

    ‘വേതനം സമയബന്ധിതമായി നൽകണം’

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    ‘വേതനം സമയബന്ധിതമായി നൽകണം’
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: തൊഴിലാളികളുടെ വേതനം സമയബന്ധിതമായി നൽകണമെന്ന് കുവൈത്ത് പബ്ലിക് അതോറിറ്റി ഫോർ മാൻപവർ നിർദ്ദേശം.

    ശമ്പള വിതരണം കർശനമായി നിരീക്ഷിക്കുമെന്നും അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. നിയമലംഘനം സംഭവിച്ചാൽ കമ്പനികളുടെ ഫയലുകൾ താൽക്കാലികമായി നിർത്തിവെക്കുമെന്നും മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് നൽകി. അതിനിടെ ആശല്‍ പോർട്ടൽ വഴി പുതിയ ഡിജിറ്റൽ സേവനങ്ങളും ആരംഭിച്ചു. തൊഴിലാളികളുടെ അവകാശ സംരക്ഷണവും സുതാര്യതയും ഉറപ്പാക്കാനാണ് നടപടി.

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    TAGS:paidKuwaitPublic Authority for Manpoweremployee salaries
    News Summary - 'Salaries should be paid on time'
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