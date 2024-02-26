Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    26 Feb 2024 5:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Feb 2024 5:15 AM GMT

    ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടീം ​ജ​ഴ്‌​സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    Royal Strikers Pathanamthitta
    ജ​ഴ്‌​സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ റോ​യ​ൽ സ്ട്രൈ​ക്കേ​ഴ്സ് പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ടീം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ ടീ​മാ​യ റോ​യ​ൽ സ്ട്രൈ​ക്കേ​ഴ്സ് പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ടീ​മി​ന്റെ ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ജ​ഴ്‌​സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി. ജി​ല്ല ടീ​മി​ന്റെ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ ദീ​പ​ക് അ​ല​ക്സ് പ​ണി​ക്ക​ർ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം ജോ​ൺ ജ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി. ടീം ​ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ പ്ര​ശാ​ന്ത്, വൈ​സ് ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ കോ​ശി, ദി​ലീ​പ്, ദി​ലീ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മ​റ്റു ടീം ​അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    cricket team Jersey Release Royal Strikers Pathanamthitta
