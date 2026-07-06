ജാബ്രിയയിൽ വീടിന്റെ മേൽക്കൂര തകർന്നു; ആർക്കും ഗുരുതരമായ പരിക്കില്ല

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Posted Ondate_range 6 July 2026 12:40 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 July 2026 12:40 PM IST
ജാബ്രിയയിൽ വീടിന്റെ മേൽക്കൂര തകർന്നു; ആർക്കും ഗുരുതരമായ പരിക്കില്ലtext_fields
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News Summary - Roof of house collapses in Jabriya; no one seriously injured
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ജാബ്രിയയിൽ വീടിന്റെ മേൽക്കൂര തകർന്നു. മൂന്ന് നിലയുള്ള വീടിന്റെ ഒരു ഭാഗമാണ് തകർന്നത്. ഹവല്ലി, സാൽമിയ അഗ്നിശമന കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള അടിയന്തര സംഘങ്ങൾ ഉടൻ സംഭവസ്ഥലത്ത് എത്തി. കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയവരെ പുറത്തെടുത്തു ആളുകളെ ഒഴിപ്പിച്ചു. അപകടത്തിൽ ആർക്കും ഗുരുതരമായ പരിക്കുകളില്ല.
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