Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 23 April 2025 9:41 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 April 2025 9:41 AM IST

    റോ​ഡു​ക​ൾ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ട്ടു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ റോ​ഡ് 30ൽ ​സ​ബാ​ഹി​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള എ​ക്‌​സി​റ്റും റോ​ഡ് 212ൽ ​ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ ക്ല​ബി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള എ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൻ​സും താ​ൽ​കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ച​താ​യി ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    അ​ട​ച്ചി​ട​ൽ മേ​യ് നാ​ലു വ​രെ തു​ട​രും. വാ​ഹ​നം ഓ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ ബ​ദ​ൽ മാ​ർ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:KuwaitRoad closed
