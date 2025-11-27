Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    27 Nov 2025 12:07 PM IST
    Updated On
    27 Nov 2025 12:07 PM IST

    അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി റോഡ് അടച്ചിടും

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി കിങ് ഫൈസൽ റോഡ് (എയർപോർട്ട് റോഡ്) ഭാഗത്ത് ഫാസ്റ്റ് ലെയ്ൻ 21 ദിവസത്തേക്ക് അടച്ചിടുന്നതായി ട്രാഫിക് ജനറൽ ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് അറിയിച്ചു. ഇബ്രാഹിം അൽ-മുസൈൻ സ്ട്രീറ്റിൽ നിന്നും അഞ്ചാം റിങ് റോഡ് വരെയുള്ള ഭാഗമാണ് അടച്ചിടുക. അടച്ചിടൽ സമയത്ത് വാഹനങ്ങൾ കിങ് ഫഹദ് റോഡ്, കിങ് ഇസ റോഡ്, റോഡ് നമ്പർ 55 എന്നിവ ബദൽ മാർഗമായി ഉപയോഗിക്കണമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ നിർദേശിച്ചു. ഗതാഗത നിർദേശങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കാനും, യാത്രകൾ മുൻ‌കൂട്ടി ആസൂത്രണം ചെയ്ത് തിരക്ക് ഒഴിവാക്കാനും ഡ്രൈവർമാർ ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കണമെന്ന് ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് അഭ്യർഥിച്ചു.

    News Summary - Road will be closed for maintenance
