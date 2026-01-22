Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightറോ​ഡ്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Jan 2026 1:38 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jan 2026 1:38 PM IST

    റോ​ഡ് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി: അ​റേ​ബ്യ​ൻ ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    റോ​ഡ് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി: അ​റേ​ബ്യ​ൻ ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: റോ​ഡ് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ് റിം​ഗ് റോ​ഡ് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​സെ​ക്ഷ​ൻ മു​ത​ൽ എ​ഞ്ചി​നീ​യേ​ഴ്‌​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​സെ​ക്ഷ​ൻ വ​രെ അ​റേ​ബ്യ​ൻ ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റു​മ​ണി മു​ത​ൽ ജ​നു​വ​രി 25 രാ​വി​ലെ ആ​റു​വ​രെ ഈ ​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്ത് ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ക്കും. വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ബ​ദ​ൽ വ​ഴി​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് ബോ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ളും ക​ർ​ശ​ന​മാ​യി പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​ഭ്യ​ർ​ത്ഥി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Road RepairKuwait NewsRoad closedgulf news malayalamRoad Accident
    News Summary - Road repairs: Arabian Gulf Street to be closed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X