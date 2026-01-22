Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 22 Jan 2026 1:38 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 Jan 2026 1:38 PM IST
റോഡ് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി: അറേബ്യൻ ഗൾഫ് സ്ട്രീറ്റ് അടച്ചിടുംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Road repairs: Arabian Gulf Street to be closed
Listen to this Article
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: റോഡ് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി സെക്കൻഡ് റിംഗ് റോഡ് ഇന്റർസെക്ഷൻ മുതൽ എഞ്ചിനീയേഴ്സ് അസോസിയേഷൻ ഇന്റർസെക്ഷൻ വരെ അറേബ്യൻ ഗൾഫ് സ്ട്രീറ്റ് പൂർണമായി അടച്ചിടുമെന്ന് ജനറൽ ട്രാഫിക് വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു.
വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് ആറുമണി മുതൽ ജനുവരി 25 രാവിലെ ആറുവരെ ഈ ഭാഗത്ത് ഗതാഗതം നിർത്തിവെക്കും. വാഹനങ്ങൾ ബദൽ വഴികൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കണമെന്നും ട്രാഫിക് നിർദേശങ്ങളും മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് ബോർഡുകളും കർശനമായി പാലിക്കണമെന്നും അധികൃതർ അഭ്യർത്ഥിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story