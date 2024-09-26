Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    26 Sep 2024 6:31 AM GMT
    26 Sep 2024 6:31 AM GMT

    റോ​ഡ് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി ന​വം​ബ​റി​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും

    Road maintenance
    കുവൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് ന​വം​ബ​ർ പ​കു​തി​യോ​ടെ റോ​ഡ് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചേ​ക്കും. നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ത്തി​നാ​യി വി​വി​ധ ക​മ്പ​നി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി ക​രാ​ർ ഒ​ക്‌​ടോ​ബ​ർ അ​വ​സാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് മു​മ്പ് ഒ​പ്പി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ വൃ​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​റ​ബ് ടൈം​സ് ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​നാ​ണ് ഇ​ത് റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ക​രാ​ർ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യാ​ൽ ന​വം​ബ​ർ പ​കു​തി​യോ​ടെ അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും.

