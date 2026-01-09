Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightറോഡ് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി:...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Jan 2026 12:10 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Jan 2026 12:10 PM IST

    റോഡ് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി: അറേബ്യൻ ഗൾഫ് സ്ട്രീറ്റിലെ ഒരു ഭാഗം അടച്ചിടും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    റോഡ് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി: അറേബ്യൻ ഗൾഫ് സ്ട്രീറ്റിലെ ഒരു ഭാഗം അടച്ചിടും
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: റോ​ഡ് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി അ​റേ​ബ്യ​ൻ ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ലെ ഒ​രു ഭാ​ഗം പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും. എ​ഞ്ചി​നീ​യേ​ഴ്‌​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ക​വ​ല മു​ത​ൽ സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ് റി​ങ് റോ​ഡ് ക​വ​ല വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ന്ന​ത്.

    അ​ട​ച്ചി​ട​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ വ​രെ തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​റി​യി​പ്പ്. ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്ക് ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ബ​ദ​ൽ മാ​ർ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു. ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ർ​ശ​ന​മാ​യി പാ​ലി​ക്കാ​നും സു​ര​ക്ഷാ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​നും വാ​ഹ​ന​യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രോ​ട് അ​ഭ്യ​ർ​ഥി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:StreetClosedRoad MaintenanceArabian Gulf
    News Summary - Road maintenance: A section of Arabian Gulf Street will be closed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X