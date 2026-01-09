റോഡ് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി: അറേബ്യൻ ഗൾഫ് സ്ട്രീറ്റിലെ ഒരു ഭാഗം അടച്ചിടും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 9 Jan 2026 12:10 PM IST
Updated On 9 Jan 2026 12:10 PM IST
റോഡ് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി: അറേബ്യൻ ഗൾഫ് സ്ട്രീറ്റിലെ ഒരു ഭാഗം അടച്ചിടുംtext_fields
News Summary - Road maintenance: A section of Arabian Gulf Street will be closed
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: റോഡ് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണികളുടെ ഭാഗമായി അറേബ്യൻ ഗൾഫ് സ്ട്രീറ്റിലെ ഒരു ഭാഗം പൂർണമായി അടച്ചിടും. എഞ്ചിനീയേഴ്സ് അസോസിയേഷൻ കവല മുതൽ സെക്കൻഡ് റിങ് റോഡ് കവല വരെയുള്ള ഭാഗമാണ് അടച്ചിടുന്നത്.
അടച്ചിടൽ ഞായറാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ വരെ തുടരുമെന്നാണ് അറിയിപ്പ്. ഗതാഗതക്കുരുക്ക് ഒഴിവാക്കാൻ ബദൽ മാർഗങ്ങൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കണമെന്ന് ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം നിർദേശിച്ചു. ട്രാഫിക് നിർദേശങ്ങൾ കർശനമായി പാലിക്കാനും സുരക്ഷാ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരുമായി സഹകരിക്കാനും വാഹനയാത്രക്കാരോട് അഭ്യർഥിച്ചു.
