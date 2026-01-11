Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Jan 2026 10:24 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Jan 2026 10:24 AM IST

    അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി; റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി; റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ബു ഹ​ലീ​ഫ​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ഫ​ഹ​ദ് അ​ൽ-​അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ന്ന റൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​സെ​ക്ഷ​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള ര​ണ്ട് ലൈ​നു​ക​ൾ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​ത്യാ​വ​ശ്യ റോ​ഡ് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം.

    ഒ​രു ലൈ​ൻ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ത്തി​നാ​യി തു​റ​ന്നി​ടും. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സം മു​ത​ൽ പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ന്ന നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം ഒ​രാ​ഴ്ച നീ​ളു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    News Summary - Road closure due to maintenance work
