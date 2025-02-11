Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഇ​ന്നും നാ​ളെ​യും...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Feb 2025 9:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Feb 2025 9:49 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്നും നാ​ളെ​യും റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    representative image
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഗ​സ്സാ​ലി സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ൽ ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ശു​വൈ​ഖ് തു​റ​മു​ഖം ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തേ​ക്കു​ള്ള റോ​ഡ് ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 11 ചൊ​വ്വ, 12 ബു​ധ​ൻ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നാ​ലു മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​ർ വീ​തം അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് റോ​ഡ് ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത പ​ബ്ലി​ക് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പണി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ഒ​ന്നു​മു​ത​ൽ അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsRoad closing
    News Summary - road closing temporary
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X