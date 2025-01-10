Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ വാ​ഹ​നം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ദ​മാ​സ്‌​ക​സ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യി പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​ര​മാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. നാ​ല് വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​നാ സേ​ന ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റു​ക​യും അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ നീ​ക്കം ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​​യെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ചി​ല വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ​താ​ണ് പ​രി​ക്കി​ന് കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​യ​ത്.

