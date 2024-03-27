Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    27 March 2024
    Updated On
    date_range 27 March 2024 4:48 AM GMT

    റി​ഗ്ഗാ​യി ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ ക്ല​ബ്‌ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ

    iftar meet
    റി​ഗ്ഗാ​യി ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ ക്ല​ബ്‌ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​ഫ്താ​റിൽനിന്ന്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: റി​ഗ്ഗാ​യി ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ ക്ല​ബ്‌ (ആ​ർ​സി.​സി) കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്തി. റി​ഗ്ഗാ​യി പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഇ​ഫ്താ​റി​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് രം​ഗ​ത്തു​ള്ള നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ നി​സാ​ർ, വൈ​സ് ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ റ​ഫീ​ഖ്, മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ ജം​ഷി​ർ, ബാ​സി​ൽ ഉ​ള്ളി​യേ​രി, ഖാ​ലി​ദ്, അ​യ്യൂ​ബ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Iftar Meet Kuwait News
    News Summary - Riggai Cricket Club Iftar
