കുവൈത്തിൽ പള്ളികളിലെ തറാവീഹ് നമസ്കാരത്തിന് നിയന്ത്രണം

Posted On 28 Feb 2026 10:07 PM IST
Updated On 28 Feb 2026 10:07 PM IST
കുവൈത്തിൽ പള്ളികളിലെ തറാവീഹ് നമസ്കാരത്തിന് നിയന്ത്രണംtext_fields
News Summary - Restrictions on Taraweeh prayers in Kuwaiti mosques
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: മേഖലയിൽ നടക്കുന്ന സംഭവവികാസങ്ങളുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ കുവൈത്തിൽ പള്ളികളിലെ തറാവീഹ് നമസ്കാരം നിർത്തിവെച്ചു. ഇനി ഒരു അറിയിപ്പ് ഉണ്ടാകുന്നതുവരെ രാജ്യത്തെ എല്ലാ പള്ളികളിലും ഇശാ നമസ്കാരം നിർവ്വഹിക്കുകയും തറാവീഹ് നമസ്കാരം ഒഴിവാക്കുകയും ചെയ്യണമെന്ന് ഇസ്ലാമിക കാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.
സംഘർഷ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ രാജ്യത്തെ സ്കൂളുകൾക്കും അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. കുവൈത്ത് യൂണിവേഴ്സിറ്റി എല്ലാ കോളേജുകളിലും ക്ലാസുകളും പരീക്ഷകളും റദ്ദാക്കി.
