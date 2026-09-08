555 പേരുടെ താമസ വിലാസങ്ങൾ നീക്കി: 30 ദിവസത്തിനുള്ളിൽ വിലാസം രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യണം

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555 പേരുടെ താമസ വിലാസങ്ങൾ നീക്കി: 30 ദിവസത്തിനുള്ളിൽ വിലാസം രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യണംtext_fields
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News Summary - Residential addresses of 555 people have been removed and Addresses must be registered within 30 days
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: രാജ്യത്ത് 555 പേരുടെ താമസ വിലാസങ്ങൾ നീക്കം ചെയ്തതായി പബ്ലിക് അതോറിറ്റി ഫോർ സിവിൽ ഇൻഫർമേഷൻ (പാസി) അറിയിച്ചു. കെട്ടിടങ്ങൾ പൊളിച്ചുനീക്കൽ, താമസം മാറൽ എന്നിവ കാരണവും കെട്ടിട ഉടമകൾ അറിയച്ചതു പ്രകാരുമാണ് നടപടി.
ഇവർ 30 ദിവസത്തിനുള്ളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട അധികൃതരെ നേരിട്ട് സന്ദർശിച്ചോ അല്ലെങ്കിൽ 'സാഹൽ' ആപ്ലിക്കേഷൻ വഴിയോ, ആവശ്യമായ രേഖകൾ സമർപ്പിച്ച് പുതിയ വിലാസം രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യണം. പുതിയ വിലാസം രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാതിരുന്നാൽ 100 ദീനാർ പിഴ ചുമത്താമെന്നും വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
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