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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightറെസിഡൻഷ്യൽ വിലാസ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Jun 2026 11:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Jun 2026 11:42 AM IST

    റെസിഡൻഷ്യൽ വിലാസ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് സഹൽ ആപ്പ് വഴി; കുവൈത്ത് പബ്ലിക് അതോറിറ്റി

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    റെസിഡൻഷ്യൽ വിലാസ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് സഹൽ ആപ്പ് വഴി; കുവൈത്ത് പബ്ലിക് അതോറിറ്റി
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: പഴയ റെസിഡൻഷ്യൽ വിലാസങ്ങളുടെ ഔദ്യോഗിക സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് ഇനി സഹൽ ആപ്പ് വഴി ലഭിക്കും. സേവന കേന്ദ്രങ്ങൾ നേരിട്ട് സന്ദർശിക്കാതെ തന്നെ ആപ്പിലെ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് മെനു വഴി പൗരന്മാർക്കും താമസക്കാർക്കും ഈ സേവനം ഉപയോഗിക്കാമെന്ന് കുവൈത്ത് പബ്ലിക് അതോറിറ്റി ഫോർ സിവിൽ ഇൻഫർമേഷൻ അറിയിച്ചു. ഡിജിറ്റൽ ഭരണ സേവനങ്ങൾ വികസിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായാണ് പുതിയ സംവിധാനം ആരംഭിച്ചതെന്നും പാസി വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

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    TAGS:gulfnewsKuwaitgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Residential Address Certificate via Sahel App; kuwait public authority
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