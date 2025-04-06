Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightട്രാ​ൻ​സ്‌​ഫോ​ർ​മ​ർ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 6 April 2025 9:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 April 2025 9:14 AM IST

    ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്‌​ഫോ​ർ​മ​ർ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്‌​ഫോ​ർ​മ​ർ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് ചി​ല സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ​റി ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്‌​ഫോ​ർ​മ​ർ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി വൈ​ദ്യു​തി, ജ​ലം, പു​ന​രു​പ​യോ​ഗ ഊ​ർ​ജ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ ഒ​രാ​ഴ്ച നീ​ണ്ടു​നി​ൽ​ക്കും. ഇ​തി​നാ​ൽ നി​ശ്ചി​ത സ​മ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ട്.

    രാ​വി​ലെ 11 മ​ണി മു​ത​ൽ വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം അ​ഞ്ചു വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള തി​ര​ക്കേ​റി​യ സ​മ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗം കു​റ​ക്കാ​നും മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​ഭ്യ​ർ​ഥി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:transformermaintanance workKuwait
    News Summary - Repair work on transformer stations begins
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X