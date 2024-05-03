Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 3 May 2024 4:16 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 3 May 2024 4:16 AM GMT
വേനൽത്തനിമ സമ്മർ ക്ലാസിന് രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാംtext_fields
News Summary - Register for summer classes
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: തനിമ കുവൈത്ത് നാലു മുതൽ പന്ത്രണ്ട് ക്ലാസുകളിൽ പഠിക്കുന്ന മലയാളി കുട്ടികൾക്കായി നടത്തുന്ന സമ്മർ ക്ലാസ് ഈ വർഷം മേയ് 30, 31 ജൂൺ ഒന്ന് തീയതികളിൽ നടക്കും. കബ്ദ് തനിമ ട്രെയിനിങ് സെന്ററിലാണ് ക്യാമ്പ്. സബ് ജൂനിയർ, ജൂനിയർ, സീനിയർ വിഭാഗത്തിൽ ക്ലാസുകൾ നടക്കും. വേനൽ തനിമയുടെ രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ ആരംഭിച്ചതായി ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു. ഫോൺ-66082817, 99259439, 99763613.
