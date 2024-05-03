Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 3 May 2024 4:16 AM GMT
    date_range 3 May 2024 4:16 AM GMT

    വേ​ന​ൽ​ത്ത​നി​മ സ​മ്മ​ർ ക്ലാ​സി​ന് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യാം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ത​നി​മ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് നാ​ലു മു​ത​ൽ പ​ന്ത്ര​ണ്ട് ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ പ​ഠി​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​ല​യാ​ളി കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന സ​മ്മ​ർ ക്ലാ​സ് ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം മേ​യ്‌ 30, 31 ജൂ​ൺ ഒ​ന്ന് തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. ക​ബ്ദ് ത​നി​മ ട്രെ​യി​നി​ങ് സെ​ന്റ​റി​ലാ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ്. സ​ബ് ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ, ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ, സീ​നി​യ​ർ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കും. വേ​ന​ൽ ത​നി​മ​യു​ടെ ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഫോ​ൺ-66082817, 99259439, 99763613.

