    date_range 16 Dec 2025 1:24 PM IST
    date_range 16 Dec 2025 1:24 PM IST

    റീ​ന ബ്ല​സ​ന് പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    റീ​ന ബ്ല​സ​ന് പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി
    റീ​ന ബ്ല​സ​ന് ന​ൽ​കി​യ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ച് നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് മു​ൻ കേ​ന്ദ്ര സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി റീ​നാ ബ്ലെ​സ​ന് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് റ​ഫീ​ഖ് ബാ​ബു പൊ​ൻ​മു​ണ്ടം അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    ഖ​ലീ​ൽ റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ, അ​നി​യ​ൻ കു​ഞ്ഞ്, അ​ൻ​വ​ർ ഷാ​ജി, ഷീ​ബ ബാ​ബു, കെ. ​അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ, അ​ജി​ത് കു​മാ​ർ, ലാ​യി​ക് അ​ഹ്‌​മ​ദ്‌, എം.​കെ. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ള​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച് സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. റീ​ന ബ്ലെ​സ​ൻ മ​റു​പ​ടി​പ്ര​സം​ഗം ന​ട​ത്തി. ഷ​മീ​റ ഖ​ലീ​ൽ ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsExpatriate Welfaregulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Reena Blason given a welfare trip by the expatriate welfare department
