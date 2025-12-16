Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 16 Dec 2025 1:24 PM IST
Updated On 16 Dec 2025 1:24 PM IST
റീന ബ്ലസന് പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി
News Summary - Reena Blason given a welfare trip by the expatriate welfare department
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങുന്ന പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ കേന്ദ്ര സെക്രട്ടറി റീനാ ബ്ലെസന് യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി. യാത്രയയപ്പ് ചടങ്ങിൽ പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ കുവൈത്ത് പ്രസിഡന്റ് റഫീഖ് ബാബു പൊൻമുണ്ടം അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു.
ഖലീൽ റഹ്മാൻ, അനിയൻ കുഞ്ഞ്, അൻവർ ഷാജി, ഷീബ ബാബു, കെ. അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ, അജിത് കുമാർ, ലായിക് അഹ്മദ്, എം.കെ. അബ്ദുൽ ഗഫൂർ എന്നിവർ ആശംസകളർപ്പിച്ച് സംസാരിച്ചു. റീന ബ്ലെസൻ മറുപടിപ്രസംഗം നടത്തി. ഷമീറ ഖലീൽ നന്ദി പറഞ്ഞു.
