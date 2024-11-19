Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 19 Nov 2024 3:34 AM GMT
    date_range 19 Nov 2024 3:34 AM GMT

    മാ​ർ​ക്കോ​സ് മോ​ർ ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ഫോ​റ​സി​ന് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി

    മാ​ർ​കോ​സ് മോ​ർ ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ഫോ​റ​സി​നെ സെ​ന്റ് ജോ​ർ​ജ് യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സ​ൽ സി​റി​യ​ൻ ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് റീ​ഷ് ച​ർ​ച്ച് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​നെ​ത്തി​യ പാ​ത്രി​യാ​ർ​ക്കീ​സ് ബാ​വ​യു​ടെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​ഫ​യേ​ഴ്സ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മാ​ർ​കോ​സ് മോ​ർ ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ഫോ​റ​സി​ന് സെ​ന്റ് ജോ​ർ​ജ് യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സ​ൽ സി​റി​യ​ൻ ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് റീ​ഷ് ച​ർ​ച്ച് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി. ഇ​ട​വ​ക വി​കാ​രി ഫാ. ​സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ നെ​ടു​വ​ക്കാ​ട്ട്, ഫാ.​സേ​വേ​റി​യോ​സ് തോ​മ​സ്, ഇ​ട​വ​ക മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, മ​റ്റു ഇ​ട​വ​കാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി.

