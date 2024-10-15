Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Oct 2024 6:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Oct 2024 6:50 AM GMT

    രാ​രി വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് വാ​ക​ത്താ​നം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്

    rare vargheese
    രാ​രി വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വാ​ക​ത്താ​നം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പു​തി​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി രാ​രി വ​ർ​ഗീ​സി​നെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി മെം​ബ​റാ​യി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ചു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് മാ​ത്യു, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ റി​നോ എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ബി​ജു ആ​ൻ​ഡ്രൂ​സ്, ജോ​യ​ന്‍റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സാം ​നൈ​നാ​ൻ, ആ​ർ​ട്സ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ആ​ൽ​ഫി അ​ല​ക്സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Kuwait Newsvakathanam Association
    News Summary - Rari Varghese President of the vakathanam Association
