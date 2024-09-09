Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightരാ​മ​പു​രം...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Sep 2024 2:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Sep 2024 2:34 AM GMT

    രാ​മ​പു​രം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ കൂ​പ്പ​ൺ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    coupon publication
    cancel
    camera_alt

    രാ​മ​പു​രം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ കൂ​പ്പ​ൺ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: രാ​മ​പു​രം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ കൂ​പ്പ​ൺ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി. അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഹൈ​ഡൈ​ൻ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ബി​ജു എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സി​ബി സ്ക​റി​യ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന അം​ഗ​മാ​യ മാ​ത്തു​ക്കു​ട്ടി ഏ​റ​ത്തി​ന് കൂ​പ്പ​ൺ കൈ​മാ​റി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളും അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsOnam 2024
    News Summary - Ramapuram Association Onam Coupon Publication
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick