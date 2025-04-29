Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightരാ​മ​പു​രം...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 29 April 2025 12:54 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 April 2025 12:54 PM IST

    രാ​മ​പു​രം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    രാ​മ​പു​രം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    രാ​മ​പു​രം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളും സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​രും

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: രാ​മ​പു​രം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് മെ​ഗാ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദി​യി​ലെ ഐ​സ്മാ​ഷ് ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ കോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി 300ൽ ​അ​ധി​കം ക​ളി​ക്കാ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ മ​ൽ​സ​രം കാ​ണാ​നെ​ത്തി. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ബി​ജു എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ അ​ജോ തോ​മ​സ്, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സി​ബി സ്‌​ക​റി​യ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ സു​ജി​ത് ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:badminton tournamentramapuramRamapuram AssociationKuwaith News
    News Summary - Ramapuram Association Badminton Tournament
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X