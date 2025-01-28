Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jan 2025 9:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jan 2025 9:53 AM IST

    റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭം മാ​ർ​ച്ച് ഒ​ന്നി​നാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വ​കു​പ്പ് പ്ര​വ​ച​നം

    Ramadan 2024
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ത്ത​വ​ണ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭം മാ​ർ​ച്ച് ഒ​ന്ന് ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ൽ അ​ജ്രി സ​യ​ന്റി​ഫി​ക് സെ​ന്റ​ർ പ്ര​വ​ചി​ച്ചു. ശ​അ​ബാ​ൻ ജ​നു​വ​രി 31 വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും.

    റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ലെ ആ​ദ്യ ദി​വ​സ​ത്തെ ഫ​ജ​ർ ന​മ​സ്‌​കാ​രം പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ 4:55 നും ​മ​ഗ്‌​രി​ബ് ന​മ​സ്‌​കാ​രം 5:48 നും ​ആ​യി​രി​ക്കും. പ​ക​ലി​ന് ദൈ​ർ​ഘ്യ​മേ​റു​മെ​ന്ന​ർ​ഥം. ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 13 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​ന​ടു​ത്ത് നോ​മ്പ് സ​മ​യം വ​രും. റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ അ​വ​സാ​ന​ത്തോ​ട​ടു​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴേ​ക്ക് കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ ചൂ​ടും കൂ​ടി​ത്തു​ട​ങ്ങും.

    TAGS:Weather departmentKuwait NewsRamadan
