Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 28 Jan 2025 9:53 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Jan 2025 9:53 AM IST
റമദാൻ ആരംഭം മാർച്ച് ഒന്നിനാകുമെന്ന് കാലാവസ്ഥ വകുപ്പ് പ്രവചനംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Ramadan will start on March 1st Weather department
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിൽ ഇത്തവണ റമദാൻ ആരംഭം മാർച്ച് ഒന്ന് ശനിയാഴ്ചയാകുമെന്ന് അൽ അജ്രി സയന്റിഫിക് സെന്റർ പ്രവചിച്ചു. ശഅബാൻ ജനുവരി 31 വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ആരംഭിക്കും.
റമദാനിലെ ആദ്യ ദിവസത്തെ ഫജർ നമസ്കാരം പുലർച്ചെ 4:55 നും മഗ്രിബ് നമസ്കാരം 5:48 നും ആയിരിക്കും. പകലിന് ദൈർഘ്യമേറുമെന്നർഥം. ഏകദേശം 13 മണിക്കൂറിനടുത്ത് നോമ്പ് സമയം വരും. റമദാൻ അവസാനത്തോടടുക്കുമ്പോഴേക്ക് കുവൈത്തിൽ ചൂടും കൂടിത്തുടങ്ങും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story