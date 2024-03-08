Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    8 March 2024 4:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    8 March 2024 4:50 AM GMT

    റമദാൻ മുന്നൊരുക്കം പ്രഭാഷണം ഇന്ന്

    ramadan
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മു​ന്നൊ​രു​ക്കം പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച. വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം ആ​റി​ന് ദ​ജി​ജ് മെ​ടോ കോ​ർ​പ്പ​റേ​റ്റ് ഓ​ഫീ​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ അ​മി​ൻ മു​സ് ലി​യ​ാർ ചേ​ക​നൂ​ർ മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തും.

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsRamadan 2024
