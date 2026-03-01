Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    1 March 2026 10:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    1 March 2026 10:00 AM IST

    റേഡിയേഷൻ അളവ് സാധാരണ നിലയിൽ

    റേഡിയേഷൻ അളവ് സാധാരണ നിലയിൽ
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ വാ​യു​വി​ലോ വെ​ള്ള​ത്തി​ലോ റേ​ഡി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​ള​വി​ൽ വ​ർ​ധ​ന ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ശൈ​ഖ് സാ​ലിം അ​ൽ അ​ലി കെ​മി​ക്ക​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് റേ​ഡി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ മോ​ണി​റ്റ​റി​ങ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. സ്ഥി​തി​ഗ​തി​ക​ൾ സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ നി​ല​യി​ലാ​ണെ​ന്നും വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. വി​വി​ധ അ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ഇ​വ കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​യി നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും ഇ​ത് തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്ന് കേ​ന്ദ്രം അ​റി​യി​ച്ച​താ​യി ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ഓ​ഫ് മോ​റ​ൽ ഗൈ​ഡ​ൻ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    gulfnews Kuwait
