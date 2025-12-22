Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    22 Dec 2025 9:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Dec 2025 9:28 AM IST

    ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ ലേ​ണി​ങ് സ്കൂ​ൾ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ജ​നു​വ​രി ര​ണ്ടി​ന്

    ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ ലേ​ണി​ങ് സ്കൂ​ൾ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ജ​നു​വ​രി ര​ണ്ടി​ന്
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​ഹി സെൻറ​ർ ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ ലേ​ണി​ങ് സ്കൂ​ളി​ന് (ഖ്യു.​എ​ൽ.​എ​സ്) കീ​ഴി​ൽ ഏ​കീ​കൃ​ത സി​ല​ബ​സ് പ്ര​കാ​ര​മു​ള്ള ര​ണ്ടാം ഘ​ട്ട പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ജ​നു​വ​രി ര​ണ്ടി​ന് ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ഒ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ ഹ​വ​ല്ലി അ​ൽ​സീ​ർ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഐ.​ഐ.​സി ഖ്യു.​എ​ൽ.​എ​സ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷാ​നി​ബ് പേ​രാ​മ്പ്ര അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ ഓ​രോ ശാ​ഖ​യി​ലെ​യും ഖ്യു.​എ​ൽ.​എ​സ് പ​ഠി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. സൂ​റ: ബ​യ്യി​ന, സ​ൽ​സ​ല, ആ​ദി​യാ​ത്ത്, ഖാ​രി​അ, ത​കാ​സു​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​യാ​ണ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യു​ടെ പാ​ഠ​ഭാ​ഗം. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്- 55685576, 99776124, 65829673.

