Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ ഹി​ഫ്‌​ള്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 14 April 2024 2:36 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 April 2024 2:36 AM GMT

    ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ ഹി​ഫ്‌​ള് മ​ത്സ​രം ന​ട​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    quran
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​യി​ഷാ നൂ​ഹാ, സ​ൽ​ഹ സി​ബ ഫാ​ത്തി​മ, ഷെ​സ മ​റി​യം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഐ​വ അ​ബു​ഹ​ലീ​ഫ ഏ​രി​യ ഗേ​ൾ​സ് വി​ങ്‌ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ൽ ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ ഹി​ഫ്‌​ള് മ​ത്സ​രം ന​ട​ത്തി. സൂ​റ മു​ൽ​കി​നെ ആ​സ്‌​പ​ദ​മാ​ക്കി ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​നാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ അ​യി​ഷാ നൂ​ഹാ, സ​ൽ​ഹ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം പ​ങ്കി​ട്ടു. സി​ബ ഫാ​ത്തി​മ ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​ന​വും, ഷെ​സ മ​റി​യം മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​ന​വും നേ​ടി.

    ഫാ​ത്തി​മ നി​മ, ഖ​ൻ​സ ഇ​ഫ്ര​ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹ​ന സ​മ്മാ​ന​ത്തി​ന​ർ​ഹ​രാ​യി. ഷ​മീ​ന അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ കാ​ദ​ർ, ശ​ബാ​ന നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വി​ധി​നി​ർ​ണ​യം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:competitionquran
    News Summary - Quran hifl competition was held
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X