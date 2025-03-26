Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 26 March 2025 10:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 March 2025 10:08 AM IST

    ക്യു-​എ​ട്ട് കേ​ര​ള ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ഫാ​മി​ലി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    ക്യു-​എ​ട്ട് കേ​ര​ള ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ഫാ​മി​ലി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം
    ക്യു-​എ​ട്ട് കേ​ര​ള ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ഫാ​മി​ലി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ക​ളി​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ക്യു-​എ​ട്ട് കേ​ര​ള ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ഫാ​മി​ലി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ടീം ​മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ ന​വീ​ൻ ഡി. ​ധ​ന​ഞ്ജ​യ​ൻ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    സു​നി​ൽ മു​സ്ത​ഫ, അ​രു​ൺ ഉ​ണ്ണി, താ​രി​ക്ക് ഉ​മ​ർ, ജോ​യ​ൽ ജോ​സ്, അ​സീം, അ​രു​ൺ പി​റ​വം, ആ​ഷി​ഫ് , ജം​ഷീ​ർ, നാ​സ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി

    TAGS:iftarKuwait News
