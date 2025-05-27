Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 27 May 2025 10:45 AM IST
    date_range 27 May 2025 10:45 AM IST

    ശി​ക്ഷ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ച്ചു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മു​ൻ ഉ​പ​പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ ശൈ​ഖ് ത​ലാ​ൽ ഖാ​ലി​ദ് അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹി​നെ​തി​രെ​യാ​യ ശി​ക്ഷ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ച്ചു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ യാ​ത്രാ വി​ല​ക്ക് തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്നും ജൂ​ൺ 23-ന് ​കേ​സ് പു​നഃ​പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക്കാ​യി വാ​ദം കേ​ൾ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും കോ​ട​തി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    പൊ​തു​പ​ണം ദു​രു​പ​യോ​ഗം ചെ​യ്ത കേ​സി​ലാ​ണ് ശൈ​ഖ് ത​ലാ​ലി​ന് നേ​ര​ത്തെ 14 വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വു​ശി​ക്ഷ വി​ധി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:Gulf Newsformer ministerpunishment
