Posted Ondate_range 2 Sept 2025 11:38 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 Sept 2025 11:38 AM IST
നബിദിനം; വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി അവധിtext_fields
News Summary - Prophet's Day; Indian Embassy closed on Thursday
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: നബിദിനം പ്രമാണിച്ച് വ്യാഴാഴ്ച കുവൈത്ത് ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിക്ക് അവധിയായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് എംബസി അറിയിച്ചു. കുവൈത്തിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ കോൺസുലർ സെന്റുകൾക്കും ഈ ദിവസത്തിൽ അവധിയായിരിക്കും. എന്നാൽ അടിയന്തര സേവനങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമാകുമെന്ന് ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
