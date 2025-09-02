Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightന​ബി​ദി​നം;...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Sept 2025 11:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Sept 2025 11:38 AM IST

    ന​ബി​ദി​നം; വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി അ​വ​ധി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ന​ബി​ദി​നം; വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി അ​വ​ധി
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ന​ബി​ദി​നം പ്ര​മാ​ണി​ച്ച് വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​ക്ക് അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് എം​ബ​സി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ കോ​ൺ​സു​ല​ർ സെ​ന്റു​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ഈ ​ദി​വ​സ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Holidayindian embassyKuwait NewsProphet's Day
    News Summary - Prophet's Day; Indian Embassy closed on Thursday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X