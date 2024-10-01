Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 1 Oct 2024 4:09 AM GMT
    date_range 1 Oct 2024 4:09 AM GMT

    സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ക​ട​യു​ടെ പു​റ​ത്ത് വി​പ​ണ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​ന് വി​ല​ക്ക്

    Plastic Prohibition
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ക​ട​യു​ടെ പു​റ​ത്ത് വെ​ച്ച് വി​പ​ണ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത് വി​ല​ക്കി വാ​ണി​ജ്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം. വാ​ണി​ജ്യ സ്റ്റോ​റു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ഔ​ട്ട്‌​ല​റ്റു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും പു​റ​ത്ത് ച​ര​ക്കു​ക​ളും സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ന​ല്‍കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ണ് വി​ല​ക്ക് ഏ​ര്‍പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഇ​തു​സം​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​യ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ് വാ​ണി​ജ്യ, വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ മ​ന്ത്രി ഖ​ലീ​ഫ അ​ൽ അ​ജീ​ൽ പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ചു. പു​തി​യ തീ​രു​മാ​നം ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ള്‍ക്ക് ഏ​റെ സ​ഹാ​യ​ക​ര​മാ​കു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​യെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:ProhibitionKuwait NewsSelling products
