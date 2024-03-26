Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    26 March 2024
    Updated On
    26 March 2024

    പ്ര​യാ​ണം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്തി

    പ്ര​യാ​ണം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്തി
    പ്ര​യാ​ണം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​റി​ൽ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പ്ര​യാ​ണം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി സി​നു ജോ​ൺ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജി​ജോ പി. ​ജോ​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. അ​ജ്മ​ൽ പ​ഴു​ക്കാ​ട്ടു​ക​രി മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. അ​ർ​ഷാ​ദ് ഷെ​രീ​ഫ്, സ​ജി ജ​നാ​ർ​ദ്ദ​ന​ൻ, സ​ത്താ​ർ കു​ന്നി​ൽ, വി​ജ​യ​ല​ക്ഷ്മി ടീ​ച്ച​ർ, ബി​ന്ദു ശ​ശി​ധ​ര​ൻ, ബി​ന്ദു പ്ര​സാ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​ൾ​ട്രി​ൻ ലൂ​യി​സ് മാ​ത്യു സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ സ്റ്റാ​ൻ​ലി ലീ​ൻ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

