Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    31 Dec 2024 10:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    31 Dec 2024 10:36 AM IST

    പ്ര​വാ​സി ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് -ന്യൂ ​ഇ​യ​ർ ആ​ഘോ​ഷം

    Pravasi Cultural Association
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സി ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് -ന്യൂ ​ഇ​യ​ർ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ

    അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തി​രി​കൊ​ളു​ത്തു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സി ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് -ന്യൂ ​ഇ​യ​ർ പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം മം​ഗ​ഫ് ഈ​റ്റി​ല്ലം ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് വി​ജ​യ​ൻ ഇ​ന്നി​യാ​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ല​ത വി​ജ​യ​ൻ, മാ​യ ഓ​ച്ചി​റ, ക​ബീ​ർ ത​ള​ങ്ക​ര, റ​ഫീ​ഖ് ഒ​ള​വ​റ, മ​നീ​ഷ് വാ​സു ഷാ​ന​വാ​സ്, ക​രീം മ​ടാ​യി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു. പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ മോ​ഹ​ന​ൻ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി വ​ന​ജ രാ​ജ​ൻ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ഗി​രീ​ഷ് ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    X