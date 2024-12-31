Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 31 Dec 2024 10:36 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 31 Dec 2024 10:36 AM IST
പ്രവാസി കൾചറൽ അസോസിയേഷൻ ക്രിസ്മസ് -ന്യൂ ഇയർ ആഘോഷംtext_fields
News Summary - Pravasi Cultural Association Christmas-New Year celebration
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസി കൾചറൽ അസോസിയേഷൻ ക്രിസ്മസ് -ന്യൂ ഇയർ പ്രോഗ്രാം മംഗഫ് ഈറ്റില്ലം ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിൽ നടന്നു. പ്രസിഡന്റ് വിജയൻ ഇന്നിയാസ് അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. ലത വിജയൻ, മായ ഓച്ചിറ, കബീർ തളങ്കര, റഫീഖ് ഒളവറ, മനീഷ് വാസു ഷാനവാസ്, കരീം മടായി എന്നിവർ ആശംസകൾ നേർന്നു. പ്രോഗ്രാം കൺവീനർ മോഹനൻ പരിപാടികൾ നിയന്ത്രിച്ചു. ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി വനജ രാജൻ സ്വാഗതവും ട്രഷറർ ഗിരീഷ് നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു.
