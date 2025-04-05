Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 5 April 2025 12:50 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 April 2025 12:50 PM IST

    അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ ഇ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ; വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടാം

    അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ ഇ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ; വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടാം
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ വി​വി​ധ ഇ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടും.

    വി​വി​ധ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലെ​യും ചി​ല സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ​റി ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്‌​ഫോ​ർ​മ​ർ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് വൈ​ദ്യു​തി, ജ​ലം, പു​ന​രു​പ​യോ​ഗ ഊ​ർ​ജ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി ഒ​രാ​ഴ്ച നീ​ളും. ഇ​തി​ന്റെ ഫ​ല​മാ​യി അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ശ്ചി​ത സ​മ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടും.

