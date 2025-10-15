Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 15 Oct 2025 12:25 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 Oct 2025 12:25 PM IST
പത്തനംതിട്ട ‘മലനാട് മഹോത്സവം' പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനംtext_fields
News Summary - Poster release of 'Malanad Mahotsavam' in Pathanamthitta
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: പത്തനംതിട്ട എൻ.ആർ.ഐ അസോസിയേഷൻ കുവൈത്ത് (പി.എൻ.എ) ‘മലനാട് മഹോത്സവം- 2K25’ ന്റെ പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനം നടത്തി. അബ്ബാസിയയിൽ നടന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽ പി.എൻ.എ ചെയർമാൻ അൻവർ സാരംഗ്, ജിജി നൈനാനു നൽകി പ്രകാശനം നിർവഹിച്ചു. പ്രസിഡന്റ് എ.എം. അൻസാരി, സെക്രട്ടറി ഷെമീർ റഹിം, ബിനു കെ മാത്യു, ഷാജി തോമസ്, ഹുസൈൻ എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു. നവംബർ 14ന് ആസ്പയർ സ്കൂളിലാണ് ‘മലനാട് മഹോത്സവം’. നാട്ടിൽ നിന്നും കുവൈത്തിൽ നിന്നുമുള്ള കലാകാരന്മാരും അതിഥികളും പരിപാടിയിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കും.
