Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    15 Oct 2025 12:24 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Oct 2025 12:25 PM IST

    പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ‘മ​ല​നാ​ട് മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വം​' പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ‘മ​ല​നാ​ട് മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വം​ പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം
    പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ‘മ​ല​നാ​ട് മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വം’ പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ അ​ൻ​വ​ർ സാ​രം​ഗ് പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട എ​ൻ.​ആ​ർ.​ഐ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് (പി.​എ​ൻ.​എ) ‘മ​ല​നാ​ട് മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വം- 2K25’ ന്റെ ​പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി. അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പി.​എ​ൻ.​എ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ അ​ൻ​വ​ർ സാ​രം​ഗ്, ജി​ജി നൈ​നാ​നു ന​ൽ​കി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് എ.​എം. അ​ൻ​സാ​രി, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷെ​മീ​ർ റ​ഹിം, ബി​നു കെ ​മാ​ത്യു, ഷാ​ജി തോ​മ​സ്, ഹു​സൈ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ന​വം​ബ​ർ 14ന് ​ആ​സ്പ​യ​ർ സ്കൂ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ‘മ​ല​നാ​ട് മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വം’. നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ന്നും കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​മു​ള്ള ക​ലാ​കാ​ര​ന്മാ​രും അ​തി​ഥി​ക​ളും പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

