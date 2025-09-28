Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Sept 2025 12:38 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Sept 2025 12:38 PM IST
പോർട്ടൽ നവീകരണം; പാസ്പോർട്ട് സേവനങ്ങൾ തടസ്സപ്പെട്ടുtext_fields
Portal update; passport services suspended
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: പാസ്പോർട്ട് സേവാപോർട്ടൽ സാങ്കേതിക നവീകരണത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ശനിയാഴ്ച പാസ്പോർട്ട് സേവനങ്ങൾ തടസ്സപ്പെട്ടു.
വൈകീട്ട് 4.30 മുതൽ ഞായറാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ 4.30 വരെയായിരുന്നു പോർട്ടൽ നവീകരണം. ഈ സമയം പോർട്ടൽ ലഭ്യമാകില്ലെന്ന് ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി നേരത്തെ അറിയിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിയുടെ ഫഹാഹീൽ, ജലീബ്, ജഹ്റ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലെ ഐ.സി.എ.സികളിലും പാസ്പോർട്ട് സേവനങ്ങൾ തടസപ്പെട്ടു. എന്നാൽ മറ്റു കോൺസുലാർ സേവനങ്ങളും വിസ സേവനങ്ങൾക്കും തടസ്സമുണ്ടായില്ല.
