Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Sept 2025 12:38 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Sept 2025 12:38 PM IST

    പോ​ർ​ട്ട​ൽ ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണം; പാ​സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു

    പോ​ർ​ട്ട​ൽ ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണം; പാ​സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പാ​സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സേ​വാ​പോ​ർ​ട്ട​ൽ സാ​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച പാ​സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 4.30 മു​ത​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ 4.30 വ​രെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പോ​ർ​ട്ട​ൽ ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണം. ഈ ​സ​മ​യം പോ​ർ​ട്ട​ൽ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​കി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി നേ​ര​ത്തെ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യു​ടെ ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ, ജ​ലീ​ബ്, ജ​ഹ്റ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ​ഐ.​സി.​എ.​സി​ക​ളി​ലും പാ​സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ട​സ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ മ​റ്റു കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​സ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ത​ട​സ്സമു​ണ്ടാ​യി​ല്ല.

